ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after buying an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,782,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,863,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,762,000 after acquiring an additional 277,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 163,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $95.97.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.