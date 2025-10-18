Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target at $287.83

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.8276.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $234.25 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $205.33 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.31 and its 200-day moving average is $236.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,182.48. The trade was a 18.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Workday by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 33.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Workday by 21.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

