Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $31.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.