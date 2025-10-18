Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $140.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $131.20 and a 1 year high of $245.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

