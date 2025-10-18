Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 1.2% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in Amphenol by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 5,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 170,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 639,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,118,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $128.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

