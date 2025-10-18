Lutz Financial Services LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,198,000 after buying an additional 1,452,290 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,210,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,495,000 after buying an additional 758,884 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,653,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,816,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,745,000 after buying an additional 378,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 362,170 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

