Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $120.24 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

