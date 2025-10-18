Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VIG stock opened at $215.74 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

