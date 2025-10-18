Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $243.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

