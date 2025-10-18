Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.65.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

