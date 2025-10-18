Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 76 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

NYSE DHI opened at $153.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.08 and its 200 day moving average is $141.77. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

