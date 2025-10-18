The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.3% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 68.2% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.4%

SJM stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

