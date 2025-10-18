Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Unilever Trading Up 1.9%

UL opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.31%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.