Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $2,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $244.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.69. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $282.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

