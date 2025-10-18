Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.68.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

