Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 2,760 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:TJX opened at $143.95 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.73 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The company has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.