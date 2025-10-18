New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,239 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CHD opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

