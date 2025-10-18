Arista Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.56 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

