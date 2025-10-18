Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.3%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.