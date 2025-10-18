Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $33,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 285.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.74. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile



Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

