Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 2,533 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $39,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $76.68 and a 12-month high of $100.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.