Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PH stock opened at $734.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $750.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $779.77. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.83.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

