Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,021,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $30,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $644,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.9% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.39 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the sale, the vice president owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

