Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 40 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $47,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after acquiring an additional 842,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,867,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,700,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.83.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:PH opened at $734.26 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $779.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $750.51 and a 200 day moving average of $689.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

