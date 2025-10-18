Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 1,948 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $37,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 201.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.15 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.34 and a 1 year high of $193.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.