The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Progressive by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Progressive from $252.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $271.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.46.

Progressive Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $225.57 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $217.20 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.06.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $325,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,934.80. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,778 shares of company stock valued at $31,683,756. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

