Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.