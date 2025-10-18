Arista Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,251 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after buying an additional 1,909,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,122,000 after buying an additional 5,521,772 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,721,000 after buying an additional 1,696,347 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,972,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,866,000 after buying an additional 325,382 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

