Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,070.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,459.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,332.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

