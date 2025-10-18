Chubb Limited $CB Stock Position Trimmed by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.0%

Chubb stock opened at $268.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.24. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.28.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

