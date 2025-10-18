Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,783 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 633.4% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 83,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 408,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.15. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.