Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 193.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 70.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.30.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $221.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

