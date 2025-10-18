Hoese & Co LLP Buys New Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

