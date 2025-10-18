Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 2,981 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 102,140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 166.2% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 237,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 103.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

