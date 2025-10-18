4,085 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Purchased by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DECK stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.81. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

