Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Masco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.