Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,797,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,070 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $149,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $262,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $77.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

