Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,247 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 226,960 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 145,071 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $192.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

