Copia Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Copia Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $667.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $697.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $677.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $657.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.70.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

