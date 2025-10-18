Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,145 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $20,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17,506.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,512,000 after buying an additional 2,728,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,165 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,725 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,836.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,909,000 after purchasing an additional 887,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Shares of OMC opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

