TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,474 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $20,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jabil by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after acquiring an additional 747,423 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,417,000 after purchasing an additional 662,938 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Jabil by 4,593.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 623,208 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $81,378,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Jabil by 28,071.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 343,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,728,000 after purchasing an additional 342,190 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,996,813.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 86,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,275,811.56. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $1,005,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 124,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $18,367,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

