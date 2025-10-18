Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 808.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 112,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 99,740 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 81,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after buying an additional 78,010 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 890.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,108,000 after buying an additional 324,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5%

TSM opened at $295.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

