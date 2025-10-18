Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $478.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

