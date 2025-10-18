Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $253.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $257.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,372 shares of company stock worth $55,110,740. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.68.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

