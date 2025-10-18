RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.1% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $233.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.96 and its 200-day moving average is $141.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $241.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $378.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Erste Group Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

