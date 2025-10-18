Hoese & Co LLP Takes $75,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. CICC Research began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.94.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $347.19 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,700. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,453.49. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.