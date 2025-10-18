Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,624 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 4.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $177,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of CMI opened at $411.84 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $440.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.10 and a 200-day moving average of $352.75.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,873,972.60. This represents a 20.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,119 shares of company stock worth $17,674,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

