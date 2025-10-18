Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.82 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 461,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 52,397 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

