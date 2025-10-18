Private Wealth Management Group LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $107.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $859.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,249,614. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.