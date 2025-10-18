Danaher Corporation $DHR Position Boosted by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 230,966 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Danaher by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after acquiring an additional 612,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,800,614,000 after acquiring an additional 194,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,230,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $209.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average is $197.29. The stock has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $275.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

